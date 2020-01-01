+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived! 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 2Dr Hard Top. Powered by a 3.8L V6, Automatic, air conditioning, tilt, cruise, power windows & locks, traction control, am/fm/cd, rear wiper, fog lights, trailer hitch, keyless entry, alloys. This is a Original BC Jeep and has a accident free carfax report. Also has a removable Hard Top, and is equipped with studded winter tires. Call today to schedule your test drive and get ready to explrore the Back Country!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2