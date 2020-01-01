Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

185,943 KM

$17,880

+ tax & licensing
$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2 DR SPORT 4WD

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2 DR SPORT 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

185,943KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6305880
  Stock #: 8175
  VIN: 1J4AA2D12AL120568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8175
  • Mileage 185,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 2Dr Hard Top. Powered by a 3.8L V6, Automatic, air conditioning, tilt, cruise, power windows & locks, traction control, am/fm/cd, rear wiper, fog lights, trailer hitch, keyless entry, alloys. This is a Original BC Jeep and has a accident free carfax report. Also has a removable Hard Top, and is equipped with studded winter tires. Call today to schedule your test drive and get ready to explrore the Back Country!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
