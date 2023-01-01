2010 Kia Rio5

$10,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 8 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9702400

9702400 Stock #: 8434-1

8434-1 VIN: KNADH5A32A6616200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 8434-1

Mileage 107,858 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Sun Roof Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Comfort Air Condition Additional Features Extra Keys Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.