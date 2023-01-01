$10,980+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Rio5
EX
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$10,980
- Listing ID: 9702400
- Stock #: 8434-1
- VIN: KNADH5A32A6616200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient hatchback that won't break the bank? Check out this 2010 Kia Rio5!With a 1.6L engine and 5-speed manual transmission, this car is not only fun to drive, but it's also incredibly fuel-efficient. Plus, it comes fully loaded with features like air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows and locks, a sunroof, and even fog lightsBut that's not all - this car has only been driven 107,858 kilometers and has a clean accident history. It's a BC car through and through, so you know it's been well-maintained and cared for.Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come check out this 2010 Kia Rio5 today and see for yourself why it's the perfect car for you!
