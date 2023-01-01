Menu
2010 Kia Rio5

107,858 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2010 Kia Rio5

2010 Kia Rio5

EX

2010 Kia Rio5

EX

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

107,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9702400
  • Stock #: 8434-1
  • VIN: KNADH5A32A6616200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8434-1
  • Mileage 107,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient hatchback that won't break the bank? Check out this 2010 Kia Rio5!With a 1.6L engine and 5-speed manual transmission, this car is not only fun to drive, but it's also incredibly fuel-efficient. Plus, it comes fully loaded with features like air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows and locks, a sunroof, and even fog lightsBut that's not all - this car has only been driven 107,858 kilometers and has a clean accident history. It's a BC car through and through, so you know it's been well-maintained and cared for.Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come check out this 2010 Kia Rio5 today and see for yourself why it's the perfect car for you!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Comfort

Air Condition

Additional Features

Extra Keys
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

