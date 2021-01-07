Menu
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

144,027 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT 4WD

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

144,027KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6477150
  Stock #: 8151-3
  VIN: 3GNTKFE33BG310095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8151-3
  • Mileage 144,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4X4. Powered By A 5.3L V8, 4Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Dual Power Bucket Seats, Power Pedals, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Backup Camera, Locking Tailgate, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Lights, Alloys. This Truck Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Very Clean Avalanche!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
KEYLESS REMOTE
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
Dual Power Seats
Rear View Camera
BACK UP SENSORS
Extra Keys
Locking Pickup T

