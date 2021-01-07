+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Just Arrived! 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4X4. Powered By A 5.3L V8, 4Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Dual Power Bucket Seats, Power Pedals, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Backup Camera, Locking Tailgate, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Lights, Alloys. This Truck Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Very Clean Avalanche!
