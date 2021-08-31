Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

171,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT Supercab 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT Supercab 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 7622629
  2. 7622629
  3. 7622629
  4. 7622629
  5. 7622629
  6. 7622629
  7. 7622629
  8. 7622629
  9. 7622629
  10. 7622629
  11. 7622629
  12. 7622629
  13. 7622629
  14. 7622629
  15. 7622629
  16. 7622629
  17. 7622629
  18. 7622629
  19. 7622629
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

171,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7622629
  • Stock #: 8257-1
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9BFB79552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8257-1
  • Mileage 171,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Original BC Truck! 2011 Ford F150 XLT Supercab 4X4. Has A 5.0L V8, 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditionig, Tilt, Cruise, Power Window's & Locks, Steering Wheel Control's, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Hitch, Running Boards, Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Locking Tailgate. This F150 Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive This Truck Is Ready For Work Or Play!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Extra Keys
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Keyless Ent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 130,904 KM
$71,980 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST QUA...
 142,564 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 Larami...
 84,713 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory