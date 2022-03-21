$10,980+ tax & licensing
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
ABH Car Sales
250-442-2363
2011 GMC Canyon
SLE Ext. Cab 2WD
Location
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
207,033KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8915458
- Stock #: 8346-1
- VIN: 1GTE5NF91B8134109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Locking Differential
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
