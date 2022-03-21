Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

207,033 KM

Details Features

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

SLE Ext. Cab 2WD

Location

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

207,033KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8915458
  • Stock #: 8346-1
  • VIN: 1GTE5NF91B8134109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8346-1
  • Mileage 207,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Locking Differential
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

