Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2011 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a compact SUV featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, this all-wheel-drive model offers solid handling in various road conditions. It comes equipped with a spacious interior, ample cargo space, alloy wheels, and a premium audio system. The CR-V EX is a versatile, practical vehicle suitable for both daily commuting and light off-road adventures.

2011 Honda CR-V

240,434 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 11782026
  2. 11782026
  3. 11782026
  4. 11782026
  5. 11782026
  6. 11782026
  7. 11782026
  8. 11782026
  9. 11782026
  10. 11782026
  11. 11782026
  12. 11782026
  13. 11782026
  14. 11782026
  15. 11782026
  16. 11782026
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,434KM
VIN 5J6RE4H33BL805503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8536-2
  • Mileage 240,434 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a compact SUV featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, this all-wheel-drive model offers solid handling in various road conditions. It comes equipped with a spacious interior, ample cargo space, alloy wheels, and a premium audio system. The CR-V EX is a versatile, practical vehicle suitable for both daily commuting and light off-road adventures.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Additional Features

tach
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2011 Honda CR-V EX AWD 240,434 KM $8,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 3500 Laramie Mega Cab 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2018 RAM 3500 Laramie Mega Cab 4WD 107,384 KM $66,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 13,462 KM $34,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V