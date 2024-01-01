$8,980+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8536-2
- Mileage 240,434 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Honda CR-V EX AWD is a compact SUV featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, this all-wheel-drive model offers solid handling in various road conditions. It comes equipped with a spacious interior, ample cargo space, alloy wheels, and a premium audio system. The CR-V EX is a versatile, practical vehicle suitable for both daily commuting and light off-road adventures.
Vehicle Features
ABH Car Sales
