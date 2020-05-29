2011 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
Here's that hard to find Honda CRV you have been looking for! Checkout this 2011 Honda CRV-EX 4WD, Powered by a fuel efficient 2.4L, 5 Speed automatic, dual climate control, cruise, tilt/telescopic, power windows & locks, power drivers seat, power heated mirrors, steering wheel controls, keyless entry, power sliding sunroof, tinted glass, am/fm 6 disc cd changer, traction control, alloys. This Honda Crv has been BC registered since new and has also been very well serviced & maintained. Also has just been thoroughly inspected and detailed for it's next Proud owner! Call today to schedule your test drive you won't be disappointed!
