$11,985

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD 5-Speed AT

2011 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD 5-Speed AT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  • 152,032KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5054871
  • Stock #: 8000-2
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H53BL813683
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Here's that hard to find Honda CRV you have been looking for! Checkout this 2011 Honda CRV-EX 4WD, Powered by a fuel efficient 2.4L, 5 Speed automatic, dual climate control, cruise, tilt/telescopic, power windows & locks, power drivers seat, power heated mirrors, steering wheel controls, keyless entry, power sliding sunroof, tinted glass, am/fm 6 disc cd changer, traction control, alloys. This Honda Crv has been BC registered since new and has also been very well serviced & maintained. Also has just been thoroughly inspected and detailed for it's next Proud owner! Call today to schedule your test drive you won't be disappointed!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD
  4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

