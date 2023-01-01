2011 RAM 1500

$22,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 1 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10094475

10094475 Stock #: 8462-1

8462-1 VIN: 1D7RV1GT8BS543947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8462-1

Mileage 97,186 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Running Boards Towing Package tinted windows Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Mechanical Trailer Hitch Additional Features Vehicle Anti-Theft Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Ve

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.