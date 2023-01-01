Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

97,186 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10094475
  2. 10094475
  3. 10094475
  4. 10094475
  5. 10094475
  6. 10094475
  7. 10094475
  8. 10094475
  9. 10094475
  10. 10094475
  11. 10094475
  12. 10094475
  13. 10094475
  14. 10094475
  15. 10094475
  16. 10094475
  17. 10094475
  18. 10094475
  19. 10094475
  20. 10094475
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10094475
  • Stock #: 8462-1
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT8BS543947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8462-1
  • Mileage 97,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes Only 97,186 Klms! On This 2011 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X4, Has A 5.7L Hemi, 5 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Power Window's & Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Rear Sliding Window, Locking Tailgate, Sprayin Box Liner, Trailer Tow Package, Alloys. This Is A Original BC Truck, Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. This Ram Is Worth Checking Out!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Ve

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2011 RAM 1500 SLT QU...
 97,186 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 56,592 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 86,339 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory