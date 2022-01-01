Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

57,370 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE 4-Speed AT

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE 4-Speed AT

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,370KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8128831
  Stock #: 8313-1
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE4BC593217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8313-1
  • Mileage 57,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes Only 57,370 Klms! On This 2011 Toyota Corolla CE. Has A Fuel Efficient 1.8L, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Window's & Locks, Power Heated Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Traction Control. The Corolla Is One Of The Most Dependable Imports On The Market Today. So Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive Before This Low Mileage Import Is Gone.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Owners Manual
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curt

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

