Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

157,395 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 6182151
  2. 6182151
  3. 6182151
  4. 6182151
  5. 6182151
  6. 6182151
  7. 6182151
  8. 6182151
  9. 6182151
  10. 6182151
  11. 6182151
  12. 6182151
  13. 6182151
  14. 6182151
  15. 6182151
  16. 6182151
  17. 6182151
  18. 6182151
  19. 6182151
  20. 6182151
  21. 6182151
  22. 6182151
  23. 6182151
  24. 6182151
  25. 6182151
  26. 6182151
  27. 6182151
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,395KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6182151
  • Stock #: 8151-1
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET4CFB48736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8151-1
  • Mileage 157,395 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner! 2012 Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4. Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats with driver's side memory settings, power pedals, rear backup camera, rear backup sensor's, navigation, keyless entry with remote start, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, trailer tow package, traction control, fog lights, chrome alloys, running boards, box liner, power rear slider, power sliding sunroof & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
KEYLESS REMOTE
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
BACK UP SENSORS
Extra Keys
Locking Pickup Tru

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2006 GMC Savana G350...
 174,097 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2010 RAM 1500 ST Qua...
 189,495 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 95,906 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory