2012 Ford F-150

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
1-Owner! 2012 Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4. Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats with driver's side memory settings, power pedals, rear backup camera, rear backup sensor's, navigation, keyless entry with remote start, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, trailer tow package, traction control, fog lights, chrome alloys, running boards, box liner, power rear slider, power sliding sunroof & more!
