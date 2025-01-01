Menu
This 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab 4x4 is the perfect combination of power, luxury, and capability. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers outstanding performance, towing power, and reliability, Key Features 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Highly rated for power & efficiency 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth shifting & durabilit, 4x4 Capability Ready for any terrain or weatherDenali Luxury Package Premium comfort & high-end finishes Dual Power Heated & Cooled Seats Maximum comfort in all seasons,Climate Control Keep the cabin at the perfect temperature Bluetooth Connectivity Hands-free calling & audio streaming Rear Backup Camera Easy parking & trailer hookup Navigation System Never lose your way Remote Start Warm up or cool down before you get in Power Sliding Sunroof Enjoy fresh air & open views Alloy Wheels Stylish and durable Trailer Tow Package Built for heavy-duty hauling Very Clean Condition Well-maintained inside and outThis Denali 2500HD is the ultimate blend of power, luxury, and utilityperfect for work, towing, or everyday driving. Whether youre hauling a trailer, heading off-road, or cruising in style, this truck does it all. Dont miss outcontact us today for a test drive! Dlr#9243

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

208,235 KM

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

208,235KM
VIN 1GT125E82CF120636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8634
  • Mileage 208,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

GPS Equipped
Locking Picku

