2012 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8634
- Mileage 208,235 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab 4x4 is the perfect combination of power, luxury, and capability. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers outstanding performance, towing power, and reliability, Key Features 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Highly rated for power & efficiency 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth shifting & durabilit, 4x4 Capability Ready for any terrain or weatherDenali Luxury Package Premium comfort & high-end finishes Dual Power Heated & Cooled Seats Maximum comfort in all seasons,Climate Control Keep the cabin at the perfect temperature Bluetooth Connectivity Hands-free calling & audio streaming Rear Backup Camera Easy parking & trailer hookup Navigation System Never lose your way Remote Start Warm up or cool down before you get in Power Sliding Sunroof Enjoy fresh air & open views Alloy Wheels Stylish and durable Trailer Tow Package Built for heavy-duty hauling Very Clean Condition Well-maintained inside and outThis Denali 2500HD is the ultimate blend of power, luxury, and utilityperfect for work, towing, or everyday driving. Whether you're hauling a trailer, heading off-road, or cruising in style, this truck does it all. Dont miss outcontact us today for a test drive! Dlr#9243
