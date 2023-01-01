$19,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10258227
- Stock #: 8481
- VIN: JN8AS5MV6CW371543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,824 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue SL AWD, a compact SUV that blends style, comfort, and advanced features seamlessly. Powered by a 2.5L engine, this vehicle offers both power and efficiency for an enjoyable driving experience. With its auto climate control, you can maintain the perfect temperature inside, no matter the weather outside.The Nissan Rogue SL comes equipped with a telescopic steering column, allowing you to easily adjust the steering wheel to your preferred position, ensuring a comfortable driving posture. Additionally, the steering wheel is integrated with audio controls, enabling you to manage your music and calls conveniently, without taking your hands off the wheel.Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the luxury of heated leather seats, providing unmatched comfort during those cold winter days. The power driver's seat allows you to find the ideal seating position with the touch of a button, enhancing your driving pleasure even further.Safety is a priority with the inclusion of a rear back-up camera, ensuring you can park and maneuver the vehicle with ease, while the navigation system helps you navigate unfamiliar roads confidently.To add a touch of elegance, this Rogue SL features a power sliding sunroof, inviting natural light and fresh air into the cabin, making every journey more enjoyable.Remarkably, this vehicle has no accident history, giving you peace of mind about its condition and reliability. Moreover, it has a remarkably low mileage of only 67,874 kilometers, making it a fantastic option for those seeking a well-maintained, low-usage vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.