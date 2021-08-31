+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
New Arrival! 2012 Ram 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Long Box. Has A 5.7L "HEMI" Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Control's, Bluetooth, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Power Sliding Rear Window, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's,Alloys, Running Boards. This Truck Has A Acccident Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Extra Clean RAM 2500 In A Hard To Find Truck In A "Long Box" You Won't Be Disappointed!
