Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 2500

149,347 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT CREW CAB LWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

SLT CREW CAB LWB 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 7797600
  2. 7797600
  3. 7797600
  4. 7797600
  5. 7797600
  6. 7797600
  7. 7797600
  8. 7797600
  9. 7797600
  10. 7797600
  11. 7797600
  12. 7797600
  13. 7797600
  14. 7797600
  15. 7797600
  16. 7797600
  17. 7797600
  18. 7797600
  19. 7797600
  20. 7797600
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,347KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7797600
  • Stock #: 8295
  • VIN: 3C6TD5JT4CG125596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8295
  • Mileage 149,347 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! 2012 Ram 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Long Box. Has A 5.7L "HEMI" Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Control's, Bluetooth, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Power Sliding Rear Window, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's,Alloys, Running Boards. This Truck Has A Acccident Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Extra Clean RAM 2500 In A Hard To Find Truck In A "Long Box" You Won't Be Disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Extra Keys
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2012 RAM 2500 SLT CR...
 149,347 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 235,551 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD
 17,587 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory