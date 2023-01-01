Menu
2013 Ford Escape

165,241 KM

$14,990

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,241KM
Used
  Stock #: 8450
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX3DUD73035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,241 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a compact SUV that offers impressive performance, advanced features, and great value for money. This model comes equipped with a 1.6L EcoBoost engine, which provides excellent fuel efficiency and plenty of power for daily driving. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive gear shifts, making the Escape a joy to drive.One of the standout features of this vehicle is its comfortable and convenient interior. The air conditioning keeps the cabin cool on hot days, while the telescopic steering column allows for easy adjustment to find the perfect driving position. The cruise control and power group add to the overall convenience and ease of driving.The heated seats and steering wheel controls are a great feature for those chilly winter mornings, ensuring that you stay warm and comfortable on your daily commute. Bluetooth connectivity enables you to easily connect your phone and stream music or make hands-free calls, keeping you connected while on the road. The rear backup camera provides added safety and peace of mind when reversing or parking.Another notable feature of this vehicle is its accident-free history, meaning that it has not been involved in any accidents. This provides buyers with the assurance that they are purchasing a reliable and well-maintained vehicle.Overall, the 2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a great option for anyone in the market for a compact SUV. With its impressive features, fuel efficiency, and reliability, it's an excellent value for money option that is sure to provide years of comfortable and reliable driving.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo CD
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD
Vehicle Stability

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

