2013 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$14,990
- Stock #: 8450
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX3DUD73035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 165,241 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a compact SUV that offers impressive performance, advanced features, and great value for money. This model comes equipped with a 1.6L EcoBoost engine, which provides excellent fuel efficiency and plenty of power for daily driving. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive gear shifts, making the Escape a joy to drive.One of the standout features of this vehicle is its comfortable and convenient interior. The air conditioning keeps the cabin cool on hot days, while the telescopic steering column allows for easy adjustment to find the perfect driving position. The cruise control and power group add to the overall convenience and ease of driving.The heated seats and steering wheel controls are a great feature for those chilly winter mornings, ensuring that you stay warm and comfortable on your daily commute. Bluetooth connectivity enables you to easily connect your phone and stream music or make hands-free calls, keeping you connected while on the road. The rear backup camera provides added safety and peace of mind when reversing or parking.Another notable feature of this vehicle is its accident-free history, meaning that it has not been involved in any accidents. This provides buyers with the assurance that they are purchasing a reliable and well-maintained vehicle.Overall, the 2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD is a great option for anyone in the market for a compact SUV. With its impressive features, fuel efficiency, and reliability, it's an excellent value for money option that is sure to provide years of comfortable and reliable driving.
