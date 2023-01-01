Menu
2013 Ford F-150

207,500 KM

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4

2013 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

207,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9454978
  Stock #: 8392-1
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DKD00966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8392-1
  • Mileage 207,500 KM

Vehicle Description

As Traded This 2013 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4X4. Has A 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Cruise, Power Group, Telescopic Steering Column, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Power Pedals, Power Driver's Seat, Alloys & More. This F150 Needs Some TLC. Value Priced At $14,980 Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive & For More Info.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Towing Package
tinted windows
Trailer Hitch
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

