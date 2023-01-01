2013 Ford F-150

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454978

9454978 Stock #: 8392-1

8392-1 VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DKD00966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 8392-1

Mileage 207,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Exterior Towing Package tinted windows Mechanical Trailer Hitch Additional Features Vehicle Anti-Theft Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Driv

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.