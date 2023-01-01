$14,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT Supercrew 4x4
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9454978
- Stock #: 8392-1
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DKD00966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8392-1
- Mileage 207,500 KM
Vehicle Description
As Traded This 2013 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4X4. Has A 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Cruise, Power Group, Telescopic Steering Column, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Power Pedals, Power Driver's Seat, Alloys & More. This F150 Needs Some TLC. Value Priced At $14,980 Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive & For More Info.
Vehicle Features
