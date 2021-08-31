Menu
2013 Ford F-350

111,091 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-350

2013 Ford F-350

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

2013 Ford F-350

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7720813
  • Stock #: 8287
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT6DEA88152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8287
  • Mileage 111,091 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner! Original BC Truck, 2013 Ford F350 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4X4, Powered By A 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Dual Power Heated Seats With Memory Settings On The Driver's Side, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Rear Parking Sensor's, Swing Out Power Mirror's, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Alloy's, Trailer Tow Package & More! This Is The Cleanest F350 Around With Only 111,091 Klms, Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. So Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Veh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

