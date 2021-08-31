2013 Ford F-350

$56,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 0 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7720813

7720813 Stock #: 8287

8287 VIN: 1FT8W3BT6DEA88152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8287

Mileage 111,091 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Running Boards Box liner Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior MEMORY SEAT Dual Power Seats Additional Features Vehicle Anti-Theft Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Veh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.