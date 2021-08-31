2013 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
1 Owner! Original BC Truck, 2013 Ford F350 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4X4, Powered By A 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Dual Power Heated Seats With Memory Settings On The Driver's Side, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Rear Parking Sensor's, Swing Out Power Mirror's, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Alloy's, Trailer Tow Package & More! This Is The Cleanest F350 Around With Only 111,091 Klms, Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. So Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed!
