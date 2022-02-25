2013 GMC Sierra 1500

$33,880 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 8 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8405463

8405463 Stock #: 8339

8339 VIN: 3GTP2XE23DG281997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8339

Mileage 161,804 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.