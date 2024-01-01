Menu
The 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 offers both power and versatility, boasting a mileage of only 121,430 kilometers. Its impressive 5.7L Hemi engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivers robust performance for towing and daily driving needs. Enjoy personalized comfort with climate control and a tilt steering column, while cruise control adds convenience on long journeys. The power drivers seat ensures a comfortable driving position, and Bluetooth connectivity keeps you connected on the go. Maneuvering is made easier with the rear backup camera and steering wheel audio controls. With traction control and a trailer tow package, this Ram 1500 is ready for work or play. Completing its practicality are alloys, a tonneau cover, making it a reliable and versatile choice for various driving demands

2013 RAM 1500

121,400 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2013 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

121,400KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GT9DS642529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8519-1
  • Mileage 121,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 offers both power and versatility, boasting a mileage of only 121,430 kilometers. Its impressive 5.7L Hemi engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivers robust performance for towing and daily driving needs. Enjoy personalized comfort with climate control and a tilt steering column, while cruise control adds convenience on long journeys. The power driver's seat ensures a comfortable driving position, and Bluetooth connectivity keeps you connected on the go. Maneuvering is made easier with the rear backup camera and steering wheel audio controls. With traction control and a trailer tow package, this Ram 1500 is ready for work or play. Completing its practicality are alloys, a tonneau cover, making it a reliable and versatile choice for various driving demands

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
side steps

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Extra Keys
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Do

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2013 RAM 1500