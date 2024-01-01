$23,980+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
SLT QUAD CAB 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8519-1
- Mileage 121,400 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 offers both power and versatility, boasting a mileage of only 121,430 kilometers. Its impressive 5.7L Hemi engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivers robust performance for towing and daily driving needs. Enjoy personalized comfort with climate control and a tilt steering column, while cruise control adds convenience on long journeys. The power driver's seat ensures a comfortable driving position, and Bluetooth connectivity keeps you connected on the go. Maneuvering is made easier with the rear backup camera and steering wheel audio controls. With traction control and a trailer tow package, this Ram 1500 is ready for work or play. Completing its practicality are alloys, a tonneau cover, making it a reliable and versatile choice for various driving demands
Vehicle Features
