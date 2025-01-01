Menu
Account
Sign In
Take on any job or adventure with confidence in this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for superior towing power and performance. This heavy-duty truck is built to handle tough tasks while offering premium comfort and technology,Key Features, 6.6L Duramax Diesel Renowned for power, durability, and efficienc, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth shifting and excellent towing capabilit, Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior with room for passengers and gear, LTZ Trim Premium features and high-end interior appointment Dual Power Heated & Cooled Seats Year-round comfort for driver and passenger, Climate Control Maintain the perfect temperature in any season, Navigation System Get where you need to go with ease, Rear Backup Camera Enhanced visibility and safer reversing Power Sliding Sunroof Enjoy fresh air and open views Trailer Tow Package Ready to haul with confidence Matching Canopy Extra secure storage for work or adventure Alloy Wheels Stylish and durable for any terrainThis Silverado 2500 LTZ has been meticulously serviced and maintained since new, ensuring its in top condition inside and out. Whether youre towing, hauling, or cruising in style, this truck is built to impress. Must be seen to be fully appreciated! Dont miss out on this hard-to-find, well-cared-for Duramax Silverado. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Dlr#9243

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

170,972 KM

Details Description Features

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12170019

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Contact Seller

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,972KM
VIN 1GC1KYE87EF130972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8635
  • Mileage 170,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Take on any job or adventure with confidence in this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for superior towing power and performance. This heavy-duty truck is built to handle tough tasks while offering premium comfort and technology,Key Features, 6.6L Duramax Diesel Renowned for power, durability, and efficienc, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth shifting and excellent towing capabilit, Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior with room for passengers and gear, LTZ Trim Premium features and high-end interior appointment Dual Power Heated & Cooled Seats Year-round comfort for driver and passenger, Climate Control Maintain the perfect temperature in any season, Navigation System Get where you need to go with ease, Rear Backup Camera Enhanced visibility and safer reversing Power Sliding Sunroof Enjoy fresh air and open views Trailer Tow Package Ready to haul with confidence Matching Canopy Extra secure storage for work or adventure Alloy Wheels Stylish and durable for any terrainThis Silverado 2500 LTZ has been meticulously serviced and maintained since new, ensuring it's in top condition inside and out. Whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising in style, this truck is built to impress. Must be seen to be fully appreciated! Dont miss out on this hard-to-find, well-cared-for Duramax Silverado. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
side steps

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Sun Roof
Child Safet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier AWD 118,138 KM $34,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNIVERSARY 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNIVERSARY 4WD 53,514 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab 4WD 40,075 KM $48,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500