2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8635
- Mileage 170,972 KM
Vehicle Description
Take on any job or adventure with confidence in this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for superior towing power and performance. This heavy-duty truck is built to handle tough tasks while offering premium comfort and technology,Key Features, 6.6L Duramax Diesel Renowned for power, durability, and efficienc, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth shifting and excellent towing capabilit, Crew Cab 4x4 Spacious interior with room for passengers and gear, LTZ Trim Premium features and high-end interior appointment Dual Power Heated & Cooled Seats Year-round comfort for driver and passenger, Climate Control Maintain the perfect temperature in any season, Navigation System Get where you need to go with ease, Rear Backup Camera Enhanced visibility and safer reversing Power Sliding Sunroof Enjoy fresh air and open views Trailer Tow Package Ready to haul with confidence Matching Canopy Extra secure storage for work or adventure Alloy Wheels Stylish and durable for any terrainThis Silverado 2500 LTZ has been meticulously serviced and maintained since new, ensuring it's in top condition inside and out. Whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising in style, this truck is built to impress. Must be seen to be fully appreciated! Dont miss out on this hard-to-find, well-cared-for Duramax Silverado. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Dlr#9243
ABH Car Sales
