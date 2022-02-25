Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 3500

120,775 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 3500

2014 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE CREW CAB Z71 4WD

2014 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE CREW CAB Z71 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,775KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8405472
  Stock #: 8345
  VIN: 1GT423CG8EF113480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8345
  • Mileage 120,775 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner! Original BC Truck. Just Arrived This 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Crew Cab Z71 4X4. Has A 6.0L Vortec, 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Sliding Rear Window, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Lights, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Running Boards, Alloys & More! This Extra Clean Sierra Also Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Hard To Find Truck In A 3500HD And A 8 FOOT BOX.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
Power Heated Mirrors
Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Electronic Brake

