2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

232,967 KM

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

232,967KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4FG161460

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8580
  • Mileage 232,967 KM

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 is a versatile and powerful full-size pickup truck designed to meet the needs of both work and leisure. With a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this model offers an impressive blend of performance, capability, and comfort.

Performance and Capability
At the heart of the Silverado 1500 LT is a 5.3L V8 engine that delivers strong performance, producing 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth shifts and efficient power delivery. The 4x4 drivetrain enhances traction and stability, making it a reliable choice for various terrains and weather conditions. Additionally, the truck's trailer tow package allows for a substantial towing capacity, making it an excellent choice for hauling trailers, boats, or other heavy loads.

Interior Comfort and Convenience
The interior of the Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Key features include:

Dual-Zone Climate Control: This system allows the driver and front passenger to set individual temperature preferences, ensuring a comfortable ride for all occupants.
Power Driver's Seat: Easily adjustable to find the perfect driving position, enhancing comfort on long drives.
Heated Seats: Front heated seats provide additional warmth during colder months, adding a touch of luxury to the cabin.
Leather Interior: The high-quality leather upholstery adds a premium feel to the interior, combining durability with sophisticated style.
Technology and Safety
The Silverado 1500 LT is equipped with modern technology and safety features to enhance the driving experience:

Rear Backup Camera: Assists with parking and reversing by providing a clear view of the area behind the vehicle, helping to avoid obstacles.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Enables hands-free calling and audio streaming, keeping drivers connected while maintaining focus on the road.
Fog Lights: Improve visibility during adverse weather conditions, ensuring safer driving in foggy or misty environments.
Exterior and Utility
The exterior of the Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is both functional and stylish:

Crew Cab Configuration: Offers ample interior space with seating for up to six passengers, making it ideal for families or work crews.
Trailer Tow Package: Includes features like a trailer hitch receiver and integrated trailer brake controller, making towing easier and more efficient.
Fog Lights: Enhance visibility in low-light conditions, contributing to overall safety.
Conclusion
The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 is a well-rounded pickup truck that combines robust performance, advanced technology, and premium comfort. Whether you need a reliable workhorse for tough jobs or a comfortable vehicle for family outings, this Silverado model delivers on all fronts. Its powerful engine, thoughtful interior features, and comprehensive safety technologies make it a standout choice in the competitive full-size pickup truck segment. Dlr#9243

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Trailer Hitch

Climate Control

Locking Pickup Truck Tail

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500