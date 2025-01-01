Menu
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4 Fully Loaded Luxury SUV! Experience power, comfort, and capability in this 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4, powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. This full-size SUV is built for those who want it allstyle, performance, and premium features. Heated & Ventilated Dual Power Front Seats Rear Quad Bucket Seats perfect for family and passengers Power Sliding Sunroof enjoy open-air driving Navigation System & Rear Backup Camera Bluetooth Connectivity with Steering Wheel & Audio Controls Remote Start & Climate Control for All-Season Comfort Power Rear Liftgate for Easy Access Fog Lights, 4x4 Capability, and More Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or hauling the crew around town, this Tahoe delivers a refined ride and impressive versatility. Dont miss your chance to own this luxury-loaded, powerful SUVschedule your test drive today!

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

271,134 KM

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 4WD

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
271,134KM
VIN 1GNSKCKC3FR206596

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8661-1
  • Mileage 271,134 KM

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4 Fully Loaded Luxury SUV!

Experience power, comfort, and capability in this 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4x4, powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. This full-size SUV is built for those who want it allstyle, performance, and premium features. Heated & Ventilated Dual Power Front Seats Rear Quad Bucket Seats perfect for family and passengers Power Sliding Sunroof enjoy open-air driving Navigation System & Rear Backup Camera Bluetooth Connectivity with Steering Wheel & Audio Controls Remote Start & Climate Control for All-Season Comfort Power Rear Liftgate for Easy Access Fog Lights, 4x4 Capability, and More

Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or hauling the crew around town, this Tahoe delivers a refined ride and impressive versatility. Don't miss your chance to own this luxury-loaded, powerful SUVschedule your test drive today! Dlr#9243

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes
Traction Cont

Additional Features

GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$16,880

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe