2015 Chrysler Town & Country S is a versatile 7-passenger minivan equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It features dual-zone climate control and rear air/heat for optimal comfort. The power drivers seat, rear backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity enhance convenience and safety. With power sliding doors and liftgate, accessing the spacious interior is effortless. The full Stow n Go seating system allows for easy transformation of passenger seating into a large cargo area, making it an ideal choice for families and road trips

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

VIN 2C4RC1HGXFR609665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 203,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler Town & Country S is a versatile 7-passenger minivan equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It features dual-zone climate control and rear air/heat for optimal comfort. The power driver's seat, rear backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity enhance convenience and safety. With power sliding doors and liftgate, accessing the spacious interior is effortless. The full Stow 'n Go seating system allows for easy transformation of passenger seating into a large cargo area, making it an ideal choice for families and road trips

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Extra Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

