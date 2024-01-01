$18,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8596
- Mileage 162,745 KM
Vehicle Description
A well-maintained, 1-owner 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. This SUV features a luxurious leather interior with dual power heated seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, navigation system, and a telescopic steering column. It also comes equipped with keyless entry, remote start, and a panoramic roof. With a clean Carfax report and a history of excellent service, this vehicle is in fantastic condition, offering comfort, style, and reliability. Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
ABH Car Sales
250-442-2363
