A well-maintained, 1-owner 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. This SUV features a luxurious leather interior with dual power heated seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, navigation system, and a telescopic steering column. It also comes equipped with keyless entry, remote start, and a panoramic roof. With a clean Carfax report and a history of excellent service, this vehicle is in fantastic condition, offering comfort, style, and reliability. Dlr#9243

Details Description Features

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
162,745KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96FBB40456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8596
  • Mileage 162,745 KM

Vehicle Description

A well-maintained, 1-owner 2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. This SUV features a luxurious leather interior with dual power heated seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, navigation system, and a telescopic steering column. It also comes equipped with keyless entry, remote start, and a panoramic roof. With a clean Carfax report and a history of excellent service, this vehicle is in fantastic condition, offering comfort, style, and reliability. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

ABS
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

