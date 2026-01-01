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Check out this clean and dependable 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 with a practical 6.6 foot box! This tough and capable pickup is ready for work or everyday driving with the comfort and reliability GMC is known for. Nicely equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence when parking or hooking up a trailer. The spacious Double Cab offers comfortable seating with plenty of interior room, while the 6.6 foot box provides excellent cargo capacity for work or recreation. This Sierra is an original BC truck with no accidents, giving you added peace of mind. A great looking 4x4 truck that has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner! Dlr#9243

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

206,774 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14088933

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,774KM
VIN 1GTV2TEC1FZ271139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8762
  • Mileage 206,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this clean and dependable 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 with a practical 6.6 foot box! This tough and capable pickup is ready for work or everyday driving with the comfort and reliability GMC is known for.

Nicely equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence when parking or hooking up a trailer. The spacious Double Cab offers comfortable seating with plenty of interior room, while the 6.6 foot box provides excellent cargo capacity for work or recreation.

This Sierra is an original BC truck with no accidents, giving you added peace of mind. A great looking 4x4 truck that has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Passe
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$17,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2015 GMC Sierra 1500