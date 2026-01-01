$17,980+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Double Cab 4WD
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Double Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$17,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8762
- Mileage 206,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this clean and dependable 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 with a practical 6.6 foot box! This tough and capable pickup is ready for work or everyday driving with the comfort and reliability GMC is known for.
Nicely equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence when parking or hooking up a trailer. The spacious Double Cab offers comfortable seating with plenty of interior room, while the 6.6 foot box provides excellent cargo capacity for work or recreation.
This Sierra is an original BC truck with no accidents, giving you added peace of mind. A great looking 4x4 truck that has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363