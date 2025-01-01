$52,980+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT Crew Cab 4WD
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8652
- Mileage 236,232 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Crew Cab Z71 4x4 Duramax Diesel Long Box
Ready to haul, tow, and cruise in comfort? This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 with the 8-foot long box is the ultimate heavy-duty pickuppowered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Built for performance and loaded with features, this is a serious truck for serious work and luxury driving.
Key Features:
Duramax 6.6L Diesel with 6-Speed Auto
Z71 Off-Road Pac,
Crew Cab with Full 4 Doors & Seating for 5,
8-Foot Long Box Perfect for hauling gear or work , equipment,
4x4 Drivetrain Ready for any terrain or weather
Trailer Tow Package with Exhaust Brake Built for towing with confidence
Rear Backup Camera & Remote Start,
Dual Power Heated/Cooled Leather S,
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Bluetooth Connectivity with Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Power Sliding Sunroof & Sliding Rear Window,
Fog Lights, Traction Control, and More
This is an original BC truck, It has been very well serviced and maintained, with records available upon request. Clean, loaded, and powerfulthis truck is turnkey ready whether you're towing a fifth wheel, hitting the job site, or cruising in comfort.
Dont miss your chance to own this fully-loaded, workhorse GMC.
Contact now to schedule a viewing or test drive! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363