2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Crew Cab Z71 4x4 Duramax Diesel Long Box Ready to haul, tow, and cruise in comfort? This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 with the 8-foot long box is the ultimate heavy-duty pickuppowered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Built for performance and loaded with features, this is a serious truck for serious work and luxury driving. Key Features: Duramax 6.6L Diesel with 6-Speed Auto Z71 Off-Road Pac, Crew Cab with Full 4 Doors & Seating for 5, 8-Foot Long Box Perfect for hauling gear or work , equipment, 4x4 Drivetrain Ready for any terrain or weather Trailer Tow Package with Exhaust Brake Built for towing with confidence Rear Backup Camera & Remote Start, Dual Power Heated/Cooled Leather S, Heated Steering Wheel Dual-Zone Climate Control Bluetooth Connectivity with Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Sliding Sunroof & Sliding Rear Window, Fog Lights, Traction Control, and More This is an original BC truck, It has been very well serviced and maintained, with records available upon request. Clean, loaded, and powerfulthis truck is turnkey ready whether youre towing a fifth wheel, hitting the job site, or cruising in comfort. Dont miss your chance to own this fully-loaded, workhorse GMC. Contact now to schedule a viewing or test drive!

236,232 KM

$52,980

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,232 KM

2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Crew Cab Z71 4x4 Duramax Diesel Long Box

Ready to haul, tow, and cruise in comfort? This 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 with the 8-foot long box is the ultimate heavy-duty pickuppowered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Built for performance and loaded with features, this is a serious truck for serious work and luxury driving.

Key Features:
Duramax 6.6L Diesel with 6-Speed Auto

Z71 Off-Road Pac,

Crew Cab with Full 4 Doors & Seating for 5,

8-Foot Long Box Perfect for hauling gear or work , equipment,

4x4 Drivetrain Ready for any terrain or weather

Trailer Tow Package with Exhaust Brake Built for towing with confidence

Rear Backup Camera & Remote Start,

Dual Power Heated/Cooled Leather S,

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Bluetooth Connectivity with Steering Wheel Audio Controls,

Power Sliding Sunroof & Sliding Rear Window,

Fog Lights, Traction Control, and More

This is an original BC truck, It has been very well serviced and maintained, with records available upon request. Clean, loaded, and powerfulthis truck is turnkey ready whether you're towing a fifth wheel, hitting the job site, or cruising in comfort.

Dont miss your chance to own this fully-loaded, workhorse GMC.

Contact now to schedule a viewing or test drive! Dlr#9243

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box Liner
side steps

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
