2015 Jeep Wrangler

73,744 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

250-442-2363

Sport 4WD

Location

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Logo_AccidentFree

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,744KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8481459
  Stock #: 8351
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG0FL500635

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 8351
  Mileage 73,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 73,774 Klms! On This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2DR Hardtop 4WD. Has A 3.6L, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Fog Light's, Trailer Hitch, Alloys, Superwinch LP8500. This Jeep Wrangler Is In Extra Clean Condition Throughout & Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready To Hit The Beatin Path.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Tire Pres

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

