Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

134,680 KM

Details Features

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Rebel CREW CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Rebel CREW CAB 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 8915485
  2. 8915485
  3. 8915485
  4. 8915485
  5. 8915485
  6. 8915485
  7. 8915485
  8. 8915485
  9. 8915485
  10. 8915485
  11. 8915485
  12. 8915485
  13. 8915485
  14. 8915485
  15. 8915485
  16. 8915485
  17. 8915485
  18. 8915485
  19. 8915485
  20. 8915485
  21. 8915485
  22. 8915485
  23. 8915485
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

134,680KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8915485
  • Stock #: 8387
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2FS742974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8387
  • Mileage 134,680 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Power Heated Mirrors
Satelite Radio
Power Extended Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2016 Buick Encore Pr...
 58,466 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 134,680 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 96,674 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory