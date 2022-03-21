2015 RAM 1500

$36,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 6 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8915485

8915485 Stock #: 8387

8387 VIN: 1C6RR7YT2FS742974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8387

Mileage 134,680 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Power Sun Roof Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Box liner Comfort rear air conditioning Climate Control Air Conditioning R134a Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Satelite Radio Power Extended Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.