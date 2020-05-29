+ taxes & licensing
8 Passenger Seating! 2015 Toyota Sienna LE. Powered by a 3.5L, 5 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power drivers seat, heated seats, power group, keyless entry, dual power sliding doors, rear air/heat, traction control, backup camera, privacy glass, alloys & more! This very clean Toyota Van has been BC registered since new,and has been serviced & maintained at the Dealership! Also is a 1-Owner, and only 67,067 Klms. The Toyota Sienna is one of the most highly rated vans on the market today! Call today to schedule your test drive.
