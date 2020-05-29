Menu
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

  67,067KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5145029
  Stock #: 8081
  VIN: 5TDKK3DC2FS657350
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

8 Passenger Seating! 2015 Toyota Sienna LE. Powered by a 3.5L, 5 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power drivers seat, heated seats, power group, keyless entry, dual power sliding doors, rear air/heat, traction control, backup camera, privacy glass, alloys & more! This very clean Toyota Van has been BC registered since new,and has been serviced & maintained at the Dealership! Also is a 1-Owner, and only 67,067 Klms. The Toyota Sienna is one of the most highly rated vans on the market today! Call today to schedule your test drive.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Power Heated Mirrors
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • quad seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Traction Con
Comfort
  • rear air conditioning
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Email Dealer

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

