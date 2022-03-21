Menu
2016 Buick Encore

58,466 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Premium AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

58,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8915488
  • Stock #: 8388
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB7GB541515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8388
  • Mileage 58,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curtain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
