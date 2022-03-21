2016 Buick Encore

$26,495 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 4 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8915488

8915488 Stock #: 8388

8388 VIN: KL4CJHSB7GB541515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 8388

Mileage 58,466 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks tilt steering Additional Features Front side airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Vehicle Stability Control System Side Head Curtain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.