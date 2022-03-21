$19,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Verano
Sedan
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$19,990
- Listing ID: 8932069
- Stock #: 8384
- VIN: 1G4P15SK2G4106150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes Only 52,189 Klms! On This 2016 Buick Verano Sedan. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.4L 4 Cyl, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Cruise Control, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, 17" Aluminum Wheels. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed Just How Clean This Buick Shows.
