2016 Buick Verano

52,189 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Buick Verano

2016 Buick Verano

Sedan

2016 Buick Verano

Sedan

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8932069
  • Stock #: 8384
  • VIN: 1G4P15SK2G4106150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8384
  • Mileage 52,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes Only 52,189 Klms! On This 2016 Buick Verano Sedan. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.4L 4 Cyl, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Cruise Control, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, 17" Aluminum Wheels. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed Just How Clean This Buick Shows.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Remote Trunk
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Co

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

