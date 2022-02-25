$19,985+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Leather
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$19,985
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 1G1PF5SB4G7165584
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,380 KM
Just Arrived! This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT. Has A Fuel Efficient 1.4L, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sliding Sunroof, Rear Backup Camera, Alloys. Only 79,380 Klms! Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready Cruze!
