2016 Chevrolet Cruze

79,380 KM

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2LT Leather

2LT Leather

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

79,380KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8405466
  • Stock #: 8341-1
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB4G7165584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8341-1
  • Mileage 79,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT. Has A Fuel Efficient 1.4L, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sliding Sunroof, Rear Backup Camera, Alloys. Only 79,380 Klms! Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready Cruze!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Power Heated Mirrors
Extra Keys
Vehicle

250-442-2363

