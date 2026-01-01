$31,980+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab 4WD
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8755
- Mileage 113,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and drive with confidence in this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, a perfect blend of power, comfort, and premium features. With just 113,287 kms, this truck is powered by a proven 5.3L V8 paired to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the performance you need whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising.
Step inside the upscale LTZ interior and enjoy features like dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated and cooled leather seats for year-round comfort. Stay connected with Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and an easy-to-use navigation system. The power sliding sunroof adds an open-air feel, while remote start brings added convenience for those cold mornings.
This Silverado is equipped with a trailer tow package, making it ready for work or play, along with fog lights for added visibility in all conditions.
Originally from BC, this truck has been meticulously serviced and maintained at a GM dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind.
A well-cared-for, fully loaded Silverado LTZ like this doesnt come around oftendont miss your chance to own it! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363