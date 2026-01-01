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Turn heads and drive with confidence in this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, a perfect blend of power, comfort, and premium features. With just 113,287 kms, this truck is powered by a proven 5.3L V8 paired to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the performance you need whether youre towing, hauling, or cruising. Step inside the upscale LTZ interior and enjoy features like dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated and cooled leather seats for year-round comfort. Stay connected with Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and an easy-to-use navigation system. The power sliding sunroof adds an open-air feel, while remote start brings added convenience for those cold mornings. This Silverado is equipped with a trailer tow package, making it ready for work or play, along with fog lights for added visibility in all conditions. Originally from BC, this truck has been meticulously serviced and maintained at a GM dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind. A well-cared-for, fully loaded Silverado LTZ like this doesnt come around oftendont miss your chance to own it! Dlr#9243

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,287 KM

Details Description Features

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14006955

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,287KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC6GG201983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8755
  • Mileage 113,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and drive with confidence in this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab 4x4, a perfect blend of power, comfort, and premium features. With just 113,287 kms, this truck is powered by a proven 5.3L V8 paired to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the performance you need whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising.

Step inside the upscale LTZ interior and enjoy features like dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and dual power heated and cooled leather seats for year-round comfort. Stay connected with Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and an easy-to-use navigation system. The power sliding sunroof adds an open-air feel, while remote start brings added convenience for those cold mornings.

This Silverado is equipped with a trailer tow package, making it ready for work or play, along with fog lights for added visibility in all conditions.

Originally from BC, this truck has been meticulously serviced and maintained at a GM dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report for added peace of mind.

A well-cared-for, fully loaded Silverado LTZ like this doesnt come around oftendont miss your chance to own it! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$31,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500