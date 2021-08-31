2016 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived! 2016 Focus ST Hatchback. Has A 2.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Manual, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Alloys, Rear Spoiler & More! Also Has A Accident Free Carfax Report. If Your Looking For A Fast & Fun Car To Drive This Is One That Will Impress You! Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2