2016 Ford Focus

85,143 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
ST Hatch

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

85,143KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7622626
  Stock #: 8253-2
  VIN: 1FADP3L99GL295834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2016 Focus ST Hatchback. Has A 2.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Manual, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Alloys, Rear Spoiler & More! Also Has A Accident Free Carfax Report. If Your Looking For A Fast & Fun Car To Drive This Is One That Will Impress You! Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Power Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Extra Keys
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

