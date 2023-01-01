Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

88,475 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 9444279
  2. 9444279
  3. 9444279
  4. 9444279
  5. 9444279
  6. 9444279
  7. 9444279
  8. 9444279
  9. 9444279
  10. 9444279
  11. 9444279
  12. 9444279
  13. 9444279
  14. 9444279
  15. 9444279
  16. 9444279
  17. 9444279
  18. 9444279
  19. 9444279
  20. 9444279
  21. 9444279
  22. 9444279
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,475KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9444279
  • Stock #: 8419
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22GL366371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8419
  • Mileage 88,475 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2016 Ford Focus SE S...
 88,475 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,080 KM
$19,890 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 120,245 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory