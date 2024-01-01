Menu
2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Low Mileage & Fully Loaded Discover the perfect combination of power, comfort, and practicality with this 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4! With only 107,436 km, this midsize truck offers the capability of a pickup while delivering premium features for a luxurious ride.Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure. Its been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, with a claims-free Carfax report, making it a worry-free investment for its next proud owner 3.6L V6 Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission - Strong performance and efficiency. Climate Control - Perfect cabin comfort in all weather. Dual Power Heated Seats & Leather Interior - Premium comfort for driver and passengers. Rear Backup Camera & Navigation - Stress-free driving and parking. 8 Touchscreen with Steering Wheel & Audio Controls - Intuitive, hands-free entertainment and navigation. Remote Start - Get your truck ready before you even step inside. 4x4 Capability - Confident handling on and off the road. This Canyon SLT combines rugged reliability with luxury features, making it perfect for both work and play. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional midsize truck! Contact us today to book a test drive and experience it for yourself. Dlr#9243

2016 GMC Canyon

107,436 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon

SLT crew cab 4X4

12010936

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT crew cab 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,436KM
VIN 1GTG6DE34G1390502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8621
  • Mileage 107,436 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Low Mileage & Fully Loaded Discover the perfect combination of power, comfort, and practicality with this 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4! With only 107,436 km, this midsize truck offers the capability of a pickup while delivering premium features for a luxurious ride.Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure. Its been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, with a claims-free Carfax report, making it a worry-free investment for its next proud owner 3.6L V6 Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission - Strong performance and efficiency. Climate Control - Perfect cabin comfort in all weather. Dual Power Heated Seats & Leather Interior - Premium comfort for driver and passengers. Rear Backup Camera & Navigation - Stress-free driving and parking. 8" Touchscreen with Steering Wheel & Audio Controls - Intuitive, hands-free entertainment and navigation. Remote Start - Get your truck ready before you even step inside. 4x4 Capability - Confident handling on and off the road.

This Canyon SLT combines rugged reliability with luxury features, making it perfect for both work and play. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional midsize truck! Contact us today to book a test drive and experience it for yourself. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Safety

ABS Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 GMC Canyon