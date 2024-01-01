$31,980+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon
SLT crew cab 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8621
- Mileage 107,436 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Low Mileage & Fully Loaded Discover the perfect combination of power, comfort, and practicality with this 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4x4! With only 107,436 km, this midsize truck offers the capability of a pickup while delivering premium features for a luxurious ride.Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure. Its been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, with a claims-free Carfax report, making it a worry-free investment for its next proud owner 3.6L V6 Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission - Strong performance and efficiency. Climate Control - Perfect cabin comfort in all weather. Dual Power Heated Seats & Leather Interior - Premium comfort for driver and passengers. Rear Backup Camera & Navigation - Stress-free driving and parking. 8" Touchscreen with Steering Wheel & Audio Controls - Intuitive, hands-free entertainment and navigation. Remote Start - Get your truck ready before you even step inside. 4x4 Capability - Confident handling on and off the road.
This Canyon SLT combines rugged reliability with luxury features, making it perfect for both work and play. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional midsize truck! Contact us today to book a test drive and experience it for yourself. Dlr#9243
ABH Car Sales
