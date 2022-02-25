$17,985+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS Sedan
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
- Stock #: 8342
- VIN: KMHDH4AHXGU590261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,251 KM
Vehicle Description
1-Owner! 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedan. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Power Sliding Sunroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloys, New Tires. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. This Fuel Miser Is Ready To Go To It's Next Owner.
