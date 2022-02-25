Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

99,251 KM

Details Description Features

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Sedan

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 8405469
  2. 8405469
  3. 8405469
  4. 8405469
  5. 8405469
  6. 8405469
  7. 8405469
  8. 8405469
  9. 8405469
  10. 8405469
  11. 8405469
  12. 8405469
  13. 8405469
  14. 8405469
  15. 8405469
  16. 8405469
  17. 8405469
  18. 8405469
  19. 8405469
  20. 8405469
Contact Seller

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

99,251KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8405469
  • Stock #: 8342
  • VIN: KMHDH4AHXGU590261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8342
  • Mileage 99,251 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner! 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedan. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Power Sliding Sunroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloys, New Tires. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. This Fuel Miser Is Ready To Go To It's Next Owner.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Ass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 3500...
 120,775 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 99,251 KM
$17,985 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,380 KM
$19,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory