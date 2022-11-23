Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

48,080 KM

Details

$19,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT Limited

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 9444276
  2. 9444276
  3. 9444276
  4. 9444276
  5. 9444276
  6. 9444276
  7. 9444276
  8. 9444276
  9. 9444276
  10. 9444276
  11. 9444276
  12. 9444276
  13. 9444276
  14. 9444276
  15. 9444276
  16. 9444276
  17. 9444276
  18. 9444276
  19. 9444276
  20. 9444276
  21. 9444276
  22. 9444276
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

48,080KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9444276
  • Stock #: 8410-2
  • VIN: KMHD35LH4GU267325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,080 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 120,245 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 63,420 KM
$42,880 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 232,437 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory