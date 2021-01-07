+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival! 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Sport AWD. 6 Speed Automatic With Shiftronic, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, Bluetooth, Power Lift Gate, Panoramic Sunroof, Traction Control, Rear Backup Sensors, Heated Rear Seat, Alloys & More! This SUV Also Comes With A Accident Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed How Nice It Handles With New Tires.
