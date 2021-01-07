Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,865 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0 T Awd

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0 T Awd

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,865KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6612830
  Stock #: 8191
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA5GG379024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8191
  • Mileage 88,865 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Sport AWD. 6 Speed Automatic With Shiftronic, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, Bluetooth, Power Lift Gate, Panoramic Sunroof, Traction Control, Rear Backup Sensors, Heated Rear Seat, Alloys & More! This SUV Also Comes With A Accident Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive You'll Be Impressed How Nice It Handles With New Tires.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear View Camera
BACK UP SENSORS
Extra Keys
Child Safety Door L

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

