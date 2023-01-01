Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

112,077 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10525491
  2. 10525491
  3. 10525491
  4. 10525491
  5. 10525491
  6. 10525491
  7. 10525491
  8. 10525491
  9. 10525491
  10. 10525491
  11. 10525491
  12. 10525491
  13. 10525491
  14. 10525491
  15. 10525491
  16. 10525491
  17. 10525491
  18. 10525491
  19. 10525491
  20. 10525491
  21. 10525491
  22. 10525491
  23. 10525491
  24. 10525491
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,077KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525491
  • Stock #: 8456-1
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW141677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8456-1
  • Mileage 112,077 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North Edition is a midsize SUV known for its blend of off-road capabilities and everyday practicality. Here are some of its key features:

Engine: Powered by a 3.2L V6 engine, providing a balance of power and efficiency.

Transmission: Equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth shifts and efficient performance.

Climate Control: Includes an automatic climate control system, allowing you to set and maintain your desired interior temperature.

Telescopic Steering Column: The steering column is telescopic, allowing you to adjust its position for optimal comfort and driving position.

Power Driver's Seat: The driver's seat is power-adjustable, enabling you to find the most comfortable driving position.

Heated Seats: Both the front seats are heated, providing added comfort during cold weather.

Heated Steering Wheel: Features a heated steering wheel, ideal for keeping your hands warm during colder conditions.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for hands-free phone calls and audio streaming through a Bluetooth-enabled device.

Rear Backup Camera: Assists in parking and maneuvering by displaying the rear view on the infotainment screen.

Power Liftgate: The liftgate can be powered open and closed for convenience.

Remote Start Offers the ability to start the vehicle remotely, allowing it to warm up or cool down before entering.

Panorama Roof: Features a panoramic sunroof, providing an expansive view and a sense of openness in the cabin.

Fog Lights: Equipped with fog lights to improve visibility in adverse weather conditions.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Vehicle Stability Control Syst

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2004 GMC 5500 C BUS/...
 243,897 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory