2016 Jeep Cherokee
North 4WD
- Listing ID: 10525491
- Stock #: 8456-1
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW141677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8456-1
- Mileage 112,077 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Jeep Cherokee North Edition is a midsize SUV known for its blend of off-road capabilities and everyday practicality. Here are some of its key features:
Engine: Powered by a 3.2L V6 engine, providing a balance of power and efficiency.
Transmission: Equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth shifts and efficient performance.
Climate Control: Includes an automatic climate control system, allowing you to set and maintain your desired interior temperature.
Telescopic Steering Column: The steering column is telescopic, allowing you to adjust its position for optimal comfort and driving position.
Power Driver's Seat: The driver's seat is power-adjustable, enabling you to find the most comfortable driving position.
Heated Seats: Both the front seats are heated, providing added comfort during cold weather.
Heated Steering Wheel: Features a heated steering wheel, ideal for keeping your hands warm during colder conditions.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for hands-free phone calls and audio streaming through a Bluetooth-enabled device.
Rear Backup Camera: Assists in parking and maneuvering by displaying the rear view on the infotainment screen.
Power Liftgate: The liftgate can be powered open and closed for convenience.
Remote Start Offers the ability to start the vehicle remotely, allowing it to warm up or cool down before entering.
Panorama Roof: Features a panoramic sunroof, providing an expansive view and a sense of openness in the cabin.
Fog Lights: Equipped with fog lights to improve visibility in adverse weather conditions.
