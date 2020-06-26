Menu
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

Location

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

  • 102,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5254793
  • Stock #: 8078
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS7GW168479
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Powered by a 3.2L, 9 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirrors, power rear lift gate, keyless entry with remote start, heated/cooled leather seats, rear backup camera, rear parking sensors, navigation, blind spot monitoring, power drivers seat with memory settings, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, traction control, trailer tow package, chrome alloys, fog lights, dual panel sliding sunroof. This Jeep Cherokee Limited has been BC registered since new and has a claims free carfax report. Call today to schedule your test drive you'll be Impressed!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Towing Package
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • BACK UP SENSORS
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • GPS Equipped
  • Child Safety Door L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

