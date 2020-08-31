Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

68,126 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

North 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

68,126KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5731944
  • Stock #: 8133
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6GW141677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8133
  • Mileage 68,126 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Powered by a 3.2L, 9 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power drivers seat, heated seats, steering wheel controls, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, rear backup camera, power rear lift gate, keyless entry with remote start, panarama roof, fog lights, alloys & more! This well cared for Cherokee is a 1-Owner and has been BC registered since new. Call today to schedule your test drive and be ready for when the snow comes in this Jeep Cherokee 4X4 and yes its already on winter tires.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
KEYLESS REMOTE
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Climate Control
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

