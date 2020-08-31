+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2016 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Powered by a 3.2L, 9 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power drivers seat, heated seats, steering wheel controls, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, rear backup camera, power rear lift gate, keyless entry with remote start, panarama roof, fog lights, alloys & more! This well cared for Cherokee is a 1-Owner and has been BC registered since new. Call today to schedule your test drive and be ready for when the snow comes in this Jeep Cherokee 4X4 and yes its already on winter tires.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2