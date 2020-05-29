+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x4. Powered by a 2.4L Multiair, 6 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power windows & locks, steering wheel controls, blue tooth, rear backup camera, power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, fog lights, traction control, keyless entry with remote start, alloys. This extra clean Jeep comes with a claims free carfax report and has been BC registered since new! Call today to schedule your test drive and get ready to explore those Beaten paths!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2