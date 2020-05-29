Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Latitude 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Renegade

Latitude 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 5054874
  2. 5054874
  3. 5054874
  4. 5054874
  5. 5054874
  6. 5054874
  7. 5054874
  8. 5054874
  9. 5054874
  10. 5054874
  11. 5054874
  12. 5054874
  13. 5054874
  14. 5054874
  15. 5054874
  16. 5054874
  17. 5054874
  18. 5054874
  19. 5054874
  20. 5054874
  21. 5054874
  22. 5054874
  23. 5054874
  24. 5054874
Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,589KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5054874
  • Stock #: 8066
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT8GPD29322
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x4. Powered by a 2.4L Multiair, 6 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power windows & locks, steering wheel controls, blue tooth, rear backup camera, power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, fog lights, traction control, keyless entry with remote start, alloys. This extra clean Jeep comes with a claims free carfax report and has been BC registered since new! Call today to schedule your test drive and get ready to explore those Beaten paths!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Drivers Seat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Heated Mirrors
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 50,234 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 123,088 KM
$24,885 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 55,628 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory