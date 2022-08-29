Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

88,635 KM

Details Description Features

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4WD

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

88,635KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9011722
  Stock #: 8392
  VIN: 1C4AJWBG8GL217061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8392
  • Mileage 88,635 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2 Door. Has A 3.6L Pentastar, Paired With A 6 Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Heated Mirror's, Traction Control, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Light's, Hitch, Alloys. This Jeep Wrangler Sahara Is In Extra Clean Condition Throughtout & Must Be Seen To Appreciate! Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Veh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

