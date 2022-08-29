$37,880+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$37,880
- Listing ID: 9011722
- Stock #: 8392
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG8GL217061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,635 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2 Door. Has A 3.6L Pentastar, Paired With A 6 Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Heated Mirror's, Traction Control, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Light's, Hitch, Alloys. This Jeep Wrangler Sahara Is In Extra Clean Condition Throughtout & Must Be Seen To Appreciate! Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.
