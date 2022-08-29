$23,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2016 RAM 1500
SLT QUAD CAB 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9039361
- Stock #: 8391
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG6GS195522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8391
- Mileage 212,841 KM
Vehicle Description
1- Owner! New Arrival This 2016 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X4. Has A 3.6L Pentastar V6, Paired With A 8 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Group, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Power Rear Sliding Window, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Alloys. This Ram Has Been Very Well Serviced & Maintained Since New, And Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.