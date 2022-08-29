Menu
2016 RAM 1500

212,841 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

212,841KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9039361
  • Stock #: 8391
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG6GS195522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8391
  • Mileage 212,841 KM

Vehicle Description

1- Owner! New Arrival This 2016 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X4. Has A 3.6L Pentastar V6, Paired With A 8 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Cruise, Power Group, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Power Rear Sliding Window, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, Alloys. This Ram Has Been Very Well Serviced & Maintained Since New, And Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box Liner
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
KEYLESS REMOTE
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Rear Window Slider
Child Safety D

