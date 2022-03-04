$32,990+ tax & licensing
250-442-2363
2016 RAM 2500
SLT Crew Cab 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$32,990
- Listing ID: 8557481
- Stock #: 8355
- VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3GG212802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 228,737 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! This 2016 Ram 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4. Powered By A 6.4L HEMI, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Power Rear Sliding Window, Trailer Tow Package, Tow Haul, Fog Lights, Alloys. This Ram 2500 Has Seating For Up To 6 Passenger's, Also Is A Original BC Truck. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive This Truck Is Ready For Work Or Play.
Vehicle Features
