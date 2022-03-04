Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 2500

228,737 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 8557481
  2. 8557481
  3. 8557481
  4. 8557481
  5. 8557481
  6. 8557481
  7. 8557481
  8. 8557481
  9. 8557481
  10. 8557481
  11. 8557481
  12. 8557481
  13. 8557481
  14. 8557481
  15. 8557481
  16. 8557481
  17. 8557481
  18. 8557481
  19. 8557481
  20. 8557481
  21. 8557481
  22. 8557481
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

228,737KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8557481
  • Stock #: 8355
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3GG212802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8355
  • Mileage 228,737 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! This 2016 Ram 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4. Powered By A 6.4L HEMI, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Power Rear Sliding Window, Trailer Tow Package, Tow Haul, Fog Lights, Alloys. This Ram 2500 Has Seating For Up To 6 Passenger's, Also Is A Original BC Truck. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive This Truck Is Ready For Work Or Play.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Passenger
Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2014 RAM 1500 ST Cre...
 214,232 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 53,313 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Trades...
 25,156 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory