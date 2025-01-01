Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

86,304 KM

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

12172771

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,304KM
VIN 3GCUKREC7HG475459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8624
  • Mileage 86,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500