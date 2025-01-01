$34,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Used
86,304KM
VIN 3GCUKREC7HG475459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8624
- Mileage 86,304 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
ABS Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
