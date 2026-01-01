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If youve been searching for a clean, low-kilometre heavy-duty gas truck, this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Double Cab 4x4 is one you wont want to miss. With only 114,023 kms, this original Okanagan truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is powered by the dependable 6.0L V8 paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the capability and reliability that the Silverado HD is known for. The spacious Double Cab and 6.6-foot box provide the versatility you need for work or recreation, while the well-equipped LT trim offers outstanding comfort with dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a power drivers seat, heated front seats, leather interior, a rear backup camera, remote start, and stylish alloy wheels. When its time to tow, the factory trailer tow package gives you the confidence to haul your trailer, boat, or camper with ease. This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been maintained with pride. Clean, original 2500HD gas trucks with low kilometres are becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially in this kind of condition. If youre looking for a dependable heavy-duty pickup thats ready to work and built to last, this Silverado deserves a spot at the top of your list. Dlr#9243

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

114,023 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Double Cab 4WD

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14422977

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Double Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,023KM
VIN 1GC2KVEG0HZ230828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8788
  • Mileage 114,023 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been searching for a clean, low-kilometre heavy-duty gas truck, this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Double Cab 4x4 is one you won't want to miss. With only 114,023 kms, this original Okanagan truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is powered by the dependable 6.0L V8 paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the capability and reliability that the Silverado HD is known for.

The spacious Double Cab and 6.6-foot box provide the versatility you need for work or recreation, while the well-equipped LT trim offers outstanding comfort with dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, leather interior, a rear backup camera, remote start, and stylish alloy wheels.

When it's time to tow, the factory trailer tow package gives you the confidence to haul your trailer, boat, or camper with ease.

This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been maintained with pride. Clean, original 2500HD gas trucks with low kilometres are becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially in this kind of condition. If you're looking for a dependable heavy-duty pickup that's ready to work and built to last, this Silverado deserves a spot at the top of your list. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS

Comfort

Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$38,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500