$38,980+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Double Cab 4WD
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Double Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8788
- Mileage 114,023 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been searching for a clean, low-kilometre heavy-duty gas truck, this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Double Cab 4x4 is one you won't want to miss. With only 114,023 kms, this original Okanagan truck has been exceptionally well cared for and is powered by the dependable 6.0L V8 paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering the capability and reliability that the Silverado HD is known for.
The spacious Double Cab and 6.6-foot box provide the versatility you need for work or recreation, while the well-equipped LT trim offers outstanding comfort with dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, leather interior, a rear backup camera, remote start, and stylish alloy wheels.
When it's time to tow, the factory trailer tow package gives you the confidence to haul your trailer, boat, or camper with ease.
This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report and has clearly been maintained with pride. Clean, original 2500HD gas trucks with low kilometres are becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially in this kind of condition. If you're looking for a dependable heavy-duty pickup that's ready to work and built to last, this Silverado deserves a spot at the top of your list. Dlr#9243
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363