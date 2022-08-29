2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$48,880 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 9 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9011719

9011719 Stock #: 8390

8390 VIN: 1GC1KVEG7HF164260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8390

Mileage 128,992 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Towing Package Trailer Hitch tinted windows Box Liner Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Rear View Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Comfort Climate Control Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Additional Features Owners Manual GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.