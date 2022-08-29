$48,880+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
- Listing ID: 9011719
- Stock #: 8390
- VIN: 1GC1KVEG7HF164260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 128,992 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Crew Cab 4X4. Has The 6.0L Vortec, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Column, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Trailering Mirror's, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Alloys & More! This Silverado Also Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive This Truck Is Ready For Work Or Play. Trades Are Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.
