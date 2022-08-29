Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

128,992 KM

Details Description Features

$48,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 9011719
  2. 9011719
  3. 9011719
  4. 9011719
  5. 9011719
  6. 9011719
  7. 9011719
  8. 9011719
  9. 9011719
  10. 9011719
  11. 9011719
  12. 9011719
  13. 9011719
  14. 9011719
  15. 9011719
  16. 9011719
  17. 9011719
  18. 9011719
  19. 9011719
  20. 9011719
Contact Seller

$48,880

+ taxes & licensing

128,992KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9011719
  • Stock #: 8390
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEG7HF164260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8390
  • Mileage 128,992 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Crew Cab 4X4. Has The 6.0L Vortec, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Column, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Trailering Mirror's, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Alloys & More! This Silverado Also Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive This Truck Is Ready For Work Or Play. Trades Are Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box Liner
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Climate Control
KEYLESS REMOTE
Owners Manual
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 88,635 KM
$37,880 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 128,992 KM
$48,880 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester...
 116,112 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory