2017 Ford F-150
XLT Supercab 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 117,074 KM
Vehicle Description
One-owner 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 with a 5.0L V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, a power driver's seat, a rear backup camera, traction control, fog lights, and a trailer tow package. It has been serviced and maintained at the Ford dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report.
