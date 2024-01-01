Menu
One-owner 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 with a 5.0L V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, a power drivers seat, a rear backup camera, traction control, fog lights, and a trailer tow package. It has been serviced and maintained at the Ford dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report.

2017 Ford F-150

117,074 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT Supercab 4X4

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Supercab 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,074KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF8HFC70546

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,074 KM

One-owner 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 with a 5.0L V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. This well-maintained truck features air conditioning, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, a power driver's seat, a rear backup camera, traction control, fog lights, and a trailer tow package. It has been serviced and maintained at the Ford dealership since new and comes with a claims-free Carfax report.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Driver

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Ford F-150